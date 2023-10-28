World

Russia probes shooting of ex-Ukrainian lawmaker in Crimea

28 October 2023 - 10:43 By Reuters
The 'Motherland' monument is seen through a tattered tarpaulin amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 26 2023. Kyiv replaced the communist symbol on the shield of the Soviet-era monument earlier this year with the Ukrainian national emblem. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleg Tsaryov, a pro-Russian figure whom sources said Moscow had enlisted to lead a puppet administration in Kyiv after Russia's invasion, was shot and wounded in a late-night attack, family and officials said on Friday.

Russia's top investigative body said it had opened a criminal inquiry into the attempt on his life, which follows the assassinations of several other prominent pro-Moscow figures since the start of the war.

A source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) intelligence agency said the shooting was a special operation conducted by the agency. The source gave few details of the operation but described Tsaryov as an "absolutely legal target".

The attack took place in Yalta in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

"Around midnight he was shot twice on the premises of the sanatorium where he lives," said a post on Tsaryov's Telegram account, citing the family. "When the ambulance arrived, Oleg was unconscious and had lost a lot of blood."

A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, said Tsaryov was in intensive care.

The SBU source said: "He had been for a long time on the list of traitors who have to answer for their crimes. He was not just a fan of the 'Russian world', but rather a person who came along with Russian tanks in order to capture Kyiv."

Of the attack, the source said only that "according to the situation at the moment, Tsaryov "was hit by two shots from a firearm".

CRITICAL CONDITION

Tsaryov, the source said, was "in critical condition, with doctors fighting to save his life. But there is a good chance he will be kicking the bucket."

Three sources familiar with Russia's post-invasion plans told Reuters last year that Moscow had been looking to Tsaryov to head a puppet government in Kyiv if it had succeeded in its advance on Kyiv to oust President Volodymyr Zelensky in the first days of the war in February 2022.

Tsaryov, who runs hotels in Crimea, said Reuters' account had "very little to do with reality".

The 53-year-old was previously a member of the Ukrainian parliament and then speaker of the parliament of "Novorossiya", an entity formed after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine broke away in 2014 and began fighting Ukrainian forces.

Tsaryov has been placed under sanctions by Ukraine, the US and a number of other Western countries.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency, was asked on television about the shooting.

"We won't comment in too much detail yet, that's too much of an honour for him. But yes, there is such information. I can't say we're following his health very closely, but we are following," he said.

"When there is information that his body temperature has fallen below 36.6, there will definitely be a statement."

Tsaryov is listed as a "traitor to the motherland" by Myrotvorets ("Peacemaker"), a vast unofficial Ukrainian database of people considered to be enemies of the country. Its website lists personal information on him including an email address, a passport number and an address in Yalta.

Several pro-war Russian figures in the Myrotvorets database have been assassinated since the start of the conflict, including journalist Darya Dugina, war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and former submarine commander Stanislav Rzhitsky.

Dugina and Tatarsky were blown up by bombs, while Rzhitsky was shot dead on an early morning run.

