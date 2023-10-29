World

Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza for aid organisations, says Musk

29 October 2023 - 08:48 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk said it was not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza but "no terminal has requested a connection in that area". File photo.
Elon Musk said it was not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza but "no terminal has requested a connection in that area". File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

SpaceX's Starlink will support communication links in Gaza with "internationally recognised aid organisations", Elon Musk said on Saturday, prompting Israel's communication minister to say Israel would fight the move.

Musk said in a post on social media platform X that it was not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but we do know that "no terminal has requested a connection in that area".

A telephone and internet blackout isolated people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other on Saturday, with calls to loved ones, ambulances or colleagues elsewhere all but impossible as Israel widened its air and ground assault.

International humanitarian organizations said the blackout, which began late on Friday, was worsening an already desperate situation by impeding life-saving operations and preventing contact with their staff on the ground.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on how it would ensure any Starlink connection was used by aid organisations and not by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip.

Responding to Musk's post on X, Israel's communication minister Shlomo Karhi said Israel "will use all means at its disposal to fight this."

"Hamas will use it for terrorist activities," Karhi wrote. "Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with Starlink."

Following Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Starlink satellites were reported to have been critical to maintaining internet connectivity in some areas despite attempted Russian jamming.

Since then, Musk has said he declined to extend coverage over Russian-occupied Crimea, refusing to allow his satellites to be used for Ukrainian attacks on Russian forces there.

READ MORE:

Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

Hamas said on Saturday its militants in Gaza were ready to confront Israeli attacks with "full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ...
News
22 hours ago

Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi

Drones caused explosions that rocked two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea on Friday, the Egyptian army said, while Israel said Yemen's Iran-backed ...
News
23 hours ago

Elon Musk’s growing list of legal challenges

Musk's tweets on the social media platform he now owns have often courted controversy and been the subject of legal trouble
World
2 weeks ago

Ukraine’s parliament in twar with Musk over meme mocking Zelensky

Ukraine's parliament and its speaker taunted billionaire Elon Musk on Monday after he posted a meme on his social media platform mocking President ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza for aid organisations, says Musk World
  2. Former US VP Mike Pence drops out of Republican presidential campaign World
  3. Belarus' Lukashenko says Ukraine-Russia war at stalemate, urges talks World
  4. Unisa placed under administration South Africa
  5. Manhunt launched after young woman robbed of cash in Limpopo South Africa

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...