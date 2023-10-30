World

US state senator acquitted of illegal firearms possession in Hong Kong

30 October 2023 - 09:08 By Jessie Pang and Dorothy Kam
A Hong Kong court acquitted US state senator Jeff Wilson of illegally possessing a firearm in the Chinese-ruled city as long as he doesn't commit a crime for the next two years. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A Hong Kong court acquitted US state senator Jeff Wilson of illegally possessing a firearm in the Chinese-ruled city as long as he doesn't commit any crime for the next two years.

Wilson, a member of the Washington state senate representing the 19th district, was arrested in Hong Kong on October 21 when he arrived at the airport with a pistol in his carry-on luggage. A Republican party member, he has served in the state senate since 2021 and is also a Port of Longview commissioner.

Hong Kong principal magistrate Don So acquitted Wilson of illegal firearms possession and ordered him to pay a cash fee of HKD$2,000 (R4,821), along with the "bind-over order" that requires Wilson to engage in good behaviour and keep the peace for two years.

So said he was inclined to believe Wilson did not deliberately break the law.

"This is not the first time he came to Hong Kong or China. He used to be a trade delegate to Hong Kong and China. He should have known scrutiny in Hong Kong and China is strict," So said.

Wilson was travelling with his wife on the first leg of a five week vacation in Southeast Asia. He did a self declaration of arms at customs and he brought a revolver by mistake, the court was told.

He did not realise his pistol was in his briefcase when he passed through airport security in Portland in the US and baggage screeners failed to detect it, he said on his website. The weapon was discovered mid-flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong, when he reached into his briefcase for a piece of gum and felt his unloaded revolver inside, he said.

Carrying a firearm without a licence in Hong Kong is illegal and offenders can face up to HK$100,000 (R241,000) and a maximum of 14 years in prison.

Reuters

