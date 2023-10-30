A Hong Kong court acquitted US state senator Jeff Wilson of illegally possessing a firearm in the Chinese-ruled city as long as he doesn't commit any crime for the next two years.
Wilson, a member of the Washington state senate representing the 19th district, was arrested in Hong Kong on October 21 when he arrived at the airport with a pistol in his carry-on luggage. A Republican party member, he has served in the state senate since 2021 and is also a Port of Longview commissioner.
Hong Kong principal magistrate Don So acquitted Wilson of illegal firearms possession and ordered him to pay a cash fee of HKD$2,000 (R4,821), along with the "bind-over order" that requires Wilson to engage in good behaviour and keep the peace for two years.
So said he was inclined to believe Wilson did not deliberately break the law.
"This is not the first time he came to Hong Kong or China. He used to be a trade delegate to Hong Kong and China. He should have known scrutiny in Hong Kong and China is strict," So said.
Wilson was travelling with his wife on the first leg of a five week vacation in Southeast Asia. He did a self declaration of arms at customs and he brought a revolver by mistake, the court was told.
He did not realise his pistol was in his briefcase when he passed through airport security in Portland in the US and baggage screeners failed to detect it, he said on his website. The weapon was discovered mid-flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong, when he reached into his briefcase for a piece of gum and felt his unloaded revolver inside, he said.
Carrying a firearm without a licence in Hong Kong is illegal and offenders can face up to HK$100,000 (R241,000) and a maximum of 14 years in prison.
Reuters
US state senator acquitted of illegal firearms possession in Hong Kong
Image: 123RF
A Hong Kong court acquitted US state senator Jeff Wilson of illegally possessing a firearm in the Chinese-ruled city as long as he doesn't commit any crime for the next two years.
Wilson, a member of the Washington state senate representing the 19th district, was arrested in Hong Kong on October 21 when he arrived at the airport with a pistol in his carry-on luggage. A Republican party member, he has served in the state senate since 2021 and is also a Port of Longview commissioner.
Hong Kong principal magistrate Don So acquitted Wilson of illegal firearms possession and ordered him to pay a cash fee of HKD$2,000 (R4,821), along with the "bind-over order" that requires Wilson to engage in good behaviour and keep the peace for two years.
So said he was inclined to believe Wilson did not deliberately break the law.
"This is not the first time he came to Hong Kong or China. He used to be a trade delegate to Hong Kong and China. He should have known scrutiny in Hong Kong and China is strict," So said.
Wilson was travelling with his wife on the first leg of a five week vacation in Southeast Asia. He did a self declaration of arms at customs and he brought a revolver by mistake, the court was told.
He did not realise his pistol was in his briefcase when he passed through airport security in Portland in the US and baggage screeners failed to detect it, he said on his website. The weapon was discovered mid-flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong, when he reached into his briefcase for a piece of gum and felt his unloaded revolver inside, he said.
Carrying a firearm without a licence in Hong Kong is illegal and offenders can face up to HK$100,000 (R241,000) and a maximum of 14 years in prison.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Drug user cannot be barred from owning guns, US court rules
Ten dead, 38 wounded in three US mass shootings
US shootings claim more than 20 lives in 4 days
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos