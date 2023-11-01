World

Gaza's only cancer hospital goes out of service - health officials

The death toll in Gaza reached 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, on Wednesday, according to the health ministry

01 November 2023 - 14:33 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A man gestures as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 1, 2023.
A man gestures as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 1, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri

The only cancer treatment hospital in the Gaza Strip has gone out of service after it ran out of fuel, health officials said on Wednesday.

The director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship hospital told a press conference aired by Al-Jazeera TV that the hospital, which mainly treats cancer patients, had used up its fuel and was now out of service.

"We tell the world don't leave cancer patients to a certain death due to the hospital being out of service," the director, Subhi Skaik, added.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila confirmed the director's remarks in a statement, adding that this brings the total number of hospitals not operating right now in the Strip to 16 out of 35.

"The lives of 70 cancer patients inside the hospital are seriously threatened," she said in a statement.

"The number of cancer patients in the Gaza Strip is about 2,000 living in catastrophic health conditions as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip and the displacement of a large number," al-Kaila added.

After fighters of the Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people, Israel responded with a total blockade of Gaza, heavy bombardment and a ground operation.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas. But the desperate humanitarian conditions have caused great concern across the world as food, fuel, drinking water and medicine run short and hospitals struggle to treat casualties.

The death toll in Gaza reached 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, on Wednesday, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

READ MORE:

'It's painful waiting to hear about our families in Gaza': diplomat who lost relatives in Israeli air strike

A Palestinian diplomat in South Africa is feeling devastated after learning that 10 of his family members were killed when their apartment building ...
News
1 day ago

Allan Boesak slams 'spineless' hosting of pro-Israel US for Agoa forum

Anti-apartheid struggle veteran Allan Boesak criticised the government’s hosting of US representatives for the African Growth & Opportunity Act forum ...
Politics
2 days ago

Israel pounds Gaza’s north, steps up ground assault as calls to let in aid intensify

Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early on Monday as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Gaza's only cancer hospital goes out of service - health officials World
  2. MIDTERM BUDGET | Government cuts spending as revenue drops by R56.8bn Politics
  3. Transnet infrastructure manager paves way for private players South Africa
  4. SA-made eco-friendly barrier keeps humans and sharks apart in the Bahamas South Africa
  5. False addresses see 7 suspects accused of kidnapping Wits student denied bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
EFF members brawl with security in eThekwini council meeting