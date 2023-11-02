World

Poland extends Slovakia border controls amid migration concern

02 November 2023 - 13:51 By Pawel Florkiewicz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Border guards patrol during vehicle checks at the Slovak-Polish border in Zwardon, Poland as part of security measures put in place to detect illegal migrants, October 4, 2023.
Border guards patrol during vehicle checks at the Slovak-Polish border in Zwardon, Poland as part of security measures put in place to detect illegal migrants, October 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

Poland has extended temporary controls on its border with Slovakia until November 22 in an apparent response to continuing efforts by migrants to enter from Slovak territory.

The number of migrants arriving in Slovakia, mostly from the Middle East and Afghanistan, has risen 11-fold to nearly 40,000 this year, according to Slovak government data published in October.

“Border controls ... are extended for the period from November 3, 2023 to November 22, 2023,” a regulation issued by Poland's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration said.

Temporary controls on the border with Slovakia were introduced on Oct. 4, with Warsaw citing “a serious threat of illegal immigration on the Polish-Slovak section of the state border.” The measure was later extended to November 2.

According to the latest regulation, the border can be crossed through eight road and three railway crossings and eleven pedestrian crossings.

Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria and Germany are part of the European Union's Schengen open-border zone.

In September, Germany introduced checks on borders with its peers as countries face increasing migration and the EU carves out a new migration pact that will overhaul rules for handling irregular arrivals.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Joburg boisterous as it awaits the Boks Rugby
  2. Pretoria hosts 'rainbow nation' celebration for Boks South Africa
  3. Poland extends Slovakia border controls amid migration concern World
  4. WATCH | Amazing scenes as huge crowds greet Boks in Pretoria Rugby
  5. ‘Well deserved’: Thuli Madonsela congratulates Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming ... South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Springboks to the Union Buildings.
Thousands of Springbok supporters celebrate Rugby World Cup trophy tour