Second man to receive pig's heart transplant dies six weeks post-surgery

02 November 2023 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
The second man in the world to receive a pig's heart genetically modified to be compatible with human beings died six weeks after surgery.

According to reports by The Guardian, Lawrence Faucette, 58, had terminal heart disease and received a heart transplant from a pig on September 20 and died on October 30.

“We mourn the loss of Mr Faucette, a remarkable patient, scientist, navy veteran and family man, who just wanted a little more time to spend with his loving wife, sons and family,” Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who performed the transplant at the University of Maryland Medical Centre in Baltimore, said.

Faucette was a lab technician at the National Institutes of Health before retiring. He was doing physical therapy after the surgery to regain his walking ability. 

The same team performed the world’s first genetically modified pig heart transplant last year on 57-year-old David Bennett, a handyman who was suffering from advanced heart failure. He died in March 2022 after receiving the transplant two months earlier.

Xenotransplantation is the transferring of animal cells, tissues and organs to human beings. Health experts say this type of surgery is a highly experimental medical field that aims to solve organ shortage challenges.

More than 100,000 people in the US are on the national transplant waiting list. Kidneys are the most needed organ, with 85% of patients in need of a kidney transplant.

TimesLIVE

