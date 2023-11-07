World

Armed drones shot down over Iraq airport where US forces based

07 November 2023 - 13:48 By Amina Ismail
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs the International Zone via helicopter after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2023.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs the International Zone via helicopter after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Three armed drones were shot down on Tuesday in two separate attacks over Erbil airport in northern Iraq where US forces and other international forces are stationed, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said in a statement.

The attacks are the latest in a series on US troops in Iraq and Syria as tensions soar in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war.

A group called the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” said it targeted Al-Harir military base, which is about 70km northeast of Erbil airport.

The defence system at a military base near the airport successfully defended against the drones, the statement said. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, a US Defense Department official said.

Coalition forces have been attacked at least 38 times since Oct. 17, most of these attacks failed to reach their targets, thanks to our robust defences, the US official added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has pledged to pursue those responsible for recent attacks on three military bases in Iraq hosting international coalition advisers, including Ain al-Asad in western Iraq, a military base near Baghdad's international airport and Harir in Erbil.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Armed drones shot down over Iraq airport where US forces based World
  2. China not too worried about economy though local debt issues remain World
  3. LISTEN | Phala Phala theft suspect has a newborn child South Africa
  4. Russia says Israeli remark on nuclear weapons raises many questions World
  5. US issues GPS safety alert after tourist shot and robbed in Nyanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok