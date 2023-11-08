World

US Army says it needs $3bn for 155mm artillery rounds and production

08 November 2023 - 09:00 By Mike Stone
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Serviceman of an artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitalii, 22-years-old, fires a Giatsint-B howitzer towards Russian troops at a position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an undisclosed location in Donetsk region, Ukraine, November 4, 2023.
Serviceman of an artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitalii, 22-years-old, fires a Giatsint-B howitzer towards Russian troops at a position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an undisclosed location in Donetsk region, Ukraine, November 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

The US Army needs Congress to approve $3.1bn (R56.9bn) to buy 155mm artillery rounds and expand production to quickly replace stocks depleted by shipments to Ukraine and now Israel, an army official said on Tuesday.

The US and allies have sent more than 2-million rounds of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine in support of its effort to repel Russia's invasion more than 600 days ago. The US has also sent the artillery to Israel as it fights Hamas.

Doug Bush, the chief weapons buyer for the army, told reporters that supplemental funding currently being considered by Congress as a apart of President Joe Biden's $106bn request would go to modernise or build 155mm artillery production facilities across many states including Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and California.

“The funding will expand production lines, strengthen the American economy and create new jobs,” Bush told reporters.

Of the $3.1bn specific to 155mm artillery, about half would go to boosting industrial capacity with the remainder going to buying rounds, Bush said.

Other parts of Biden's $106bn supplemental request, outside the $3.1bn earmarked for 155mm artillery, would go to funding expansion of other munitions, Bush said, including funds to boost the annual production rate of Patriot air defence interceptors to 650 from 550.

Demand for 155mm artillery rounds has soared in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Allies' supplies for their own defence have been run down as they have rushed shells to Kyiv, which fires thousands of rounds per day.

The US plans to increase its monthly production rate for 155mm artillery shells to 100,000 in 2025.

In its most recent earnings report General Dynamics said it benefited from Pentagon spending to replace equipment sent to Ukraine, including 155mm artillery.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ukraine lures Western weapons makers to transform defence industry

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he wants to turn Ukraine's defence industry into a "large military hub" by partnering with Western ...
News
1 month ago

US looks to mass produce drones ahead of any major conflict

The dozens of Ukrainian drones believed to have been used against Russian airbases last week represent the largest single unmanned attacks of the ...
News
2 months ago

Biden approves military aid to Taiwan under programme normally used for sovereign states

US President Joe Biden's administration has approved a military transfer to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing, or FMF, programme normally ...
News
2 months ago

US to give Taiwan $345m in arms over China protest

The US will supply Taiwan with $345m in defence equipment, services and training, using the fast-track authority it has relied on to speed up ...
News
3 months ago

Leaked US intel document claims Serbia agreed to arm Ukraine

Serbia, the only country in Europe that has refused to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, agreed to supply arms to Kyiv or has sent them ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Republican US senator continues abortion-related holds on military nominees World
  2. RECORDED | ‘Jub Jub’ court case over rape, attempted murder charges postponed ... TshisaLIVE
  3. US House censures lone Palestinian-American lawmaker over Israel comments World
  4. Dominican Republic boosts border security as Haiti tensions simmer World
  5. WATCH | The Kiffness robbed twice in US, cancels show: 'I feel safer in South ... South Africa

Latest Videos

5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...
South Africa calls for comprehensive ceasfire, opening of humanitarian ...