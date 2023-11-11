World

Ukraine's capital Kyiv comes under air attack, blasts heard

11 November 2023 - 10:07 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
People sit in a metro station to shelter from an air raid, during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 11 2023.
People sit in a metro station to shelter from an air raid, during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 11 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under air attack on Saturday and big explosions were heard, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, but there was no immediate information on if there were any casualties.

It was the first attack on Kyiv since late September.

"Strong explosions were heard on in the left bank of the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, referring to the left bank of the river Dnipro.

"Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic [missiles]."

Air alerts for Kyiv and a nearby region were announced just minutes before the explosions were heard. City authorities urged residents to stay in shelters.

READ MORE:

Russian artist who staged anti-war supermarket protest faces eight years in jail

State prosecutors in St Petersburg on Wednesday asked a judge to jail a female artist for eight years after she staged a protest against Russia's war ...
News
2 days ago

US Army says it needs $3bn for 155mm artillery rounds and production

The US Army needs Congress to approve $3.1bn to buy 155mm artillery rounds and expand production to quickly replace stocks depleted by shipments to ...
News
3 days ago

Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty

Russia formally withdrew on Tuesday from a key post-Cold War security treaty designed to de-escalate potential East-West conflicts, in a latest sign ...
News
4 days ago

Zelensky pushes US for more aid, invites Trump to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the US to provide more funding to help his forces counter Russia, and invited former US ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Israel faces pressure over Gaza deaths as fighting rages near hospitals World
  2. Huge crowds expected for London pro-Palestinian rally, police gear for trouble World
  3. Nigeria gets refineries investment, forex pledge from Saudi Arabia Africa
  4. Australian ports operator suspends operations after 'cybersecurity incident' World
  5. Ukraine's capital Kyiv comes under air attack, blasts heard World

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations