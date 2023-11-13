World

Israel weapons makers leave stands empty at Dubai Airshow

13 November 2023 - 11:30 By Alexander Cornwell
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A general view of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) booth on the opening day of the weeklong Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, UAE, November 13, 2023.
A general view of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) booth on the opening day of the weeklong Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, UAE, November 13, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Cornwell

The exhibition stands of Israeli weapons makers Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems were empty at the start of the opening day of the weeklong Dubai Airshow on Monday, amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

It was not immediately clear why there were no staff at either exhibition stand, which were located close to the pavilion of United Arab Emirates state arms maker EDGE. IAI and EDGE signed joint development programmes at the last Dubai Airshow in 2021.

IAI and Rafael did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment on their participation. The IAI exhibition stand was blocked off with red rope.

An exhibition stand for the locally registered company of Israel's Elbit Systems was staffed, although one staff member declined to answer press questions on their participation.

Arab and Muslim nations over the weekend called for a halt in arms sales to Israel as the mounting death toll from Israel's invasion of Gaza — launched in retaliation for cross-border attacks on Oct. 7 by the Palestinian Hamas militant group that governs the enclave — has provoked outrage in Arab capitals.

Elbit System established the UAE-registered company in 2021 with the stated aim of establishing long-term co-operation with the Emirati military. The Israeli parent company has in recent weeks publicly stated its support for Israel and its military.

A man wearing traditional Emirati attire, known as the kandora and ghutra, was offering traditional Arab coffee to those visiting the Elbit Systems stand, also near UAE's EDGE.

Israeli companies have only openly participated in UAE exhibitions and conferences since 2020, when the Gulf Arab power and Israel established ties under a US-brokered agreement.

The UAE intends to maintain those diplomatic ties despite the international outcry over the mounting toll of the war in Gaza, sources familiar with UAE government policy have told Reuters.

The UAE became the most prominent Arab nation to establish diplomatic ties with Israel in 30 years under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020. That deal broke with decades of pan-Arab policy that called for a Palestinian state before normalisation and paved the way for other Arab states to build ties with Israel.

Emirati vice-president Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a brother of President Sheikh Mohamed, attended the extraordinary joint-meeting of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states that called for the arms embargo on Israel.

Reuters

READ MORE:

JUSTICE MALALA | Unacceptable crime levels point to a leadership that has failed miserably

As crime spirals out of control in SA, government is more concerned with the Israel-Hamas conflict
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

Israel faces pressure over Gaza deaths as fighting rages near hospitals

Israel faces mounting international pressure, including from its main ally the US, to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza as the death ...
News
2 days ago

Arrest Netanyahu and halt the Gaza genocide

International law must be applied in the Israel-Hamas conflict and efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace must be intensified, writes foreign ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Cape Town mayor condemns violent Sea Point protests

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis condemned clashes at Sea Point on Sunday where chaos broke out when pro-Palestinian supporters descended on the ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Islamist militants tie up, kill Congo villagers Africa
  2. UWC student suspended from campus after allegedly stabbing CPUT student South Africa
  3. Israel sharpens warning to Lebanon as cross-border hostilities spike World
  4. No bomb at Mamelodi Sundowns' AFL final at Loftus, police confirm South Africa
  5. UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman over protest comments World

Latest Videos

Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...