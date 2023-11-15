World

First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt

15 November 2023 - 13:00 By Yusri Mohamed and Maya Gebeily and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Heavy fighting rages in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel encircles the area, despite increasingly pressing calls for a ceasefire.
Heavy fighting rages in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel encircles the area, despite increasingly pressing calls for a ceasefire.
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

The first truck to deliver fuel to the Gaza Strip since Israel imposed a total siege on the enclave in its war with Hamas began crossing from Egypt on Wednesday, two Egyptian security sources said.

The delivery was made possible by Israel giving its approval for 24,000 litres (6,340 gallons) of diesel fuel to be allowed into Gaza for use by UN aid distribution trucks, but not for use at hospitals, according to a humanitarian source.

Ltd deliveries of humanitarian aid have been crossing from Egypt into Gaza since Oct. 21, but Israel had refused to allow in fuel, saying Hamas held plentiful stocks.

The United Nations had warned in recent days that it would soon have to halt humanitarian operations, including the distribution of relief within Gaza, as its fuel stocks became fully depleted.

Aid workers say a lack of fuel, which is needed for hospital generators and provision of water as well as the distribution of relief, has contributed to a sharp deterioration of conditions for Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

The initial delivery of 24,000 litres of fuel was intended to be carried out over two days, with 12,000 litres allocated for each day, an international source with knowledge of the operation said.

“This is not enough for anything — not for hospitals, not even for aid deliveries,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It's meant to be enough only to bring some of the aid that has been outside — and got rained on for example — indoors to the warehouses.”

Witnesses said two other trucks were lined up on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing and waiting to drive into Gaza, but it was unclear when they might enter.

Israel began its military campaign to wipe out Hamas after Hamas fighters crossed into southern Israel on October. 7. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and some 240 captives taken in the attack. Gaza health officials say more than 11,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed in Israel's military offensive.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WHO loses contact with Gaza hospital staff after raid

The head of the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday it had lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces ...
News
1 hour ago

Israeli forces outside main Gaza hospital, offer to send in incubators

Israeli forces bombarded southern Gaza on Tuesday after tanks advanced to the gates of the enclave's biggest hospital in the north where health ...
News
1 day ago

Largest Gaza hospital ‘not functioning’ amid Israeli assault

The largest hospital in Gaza has ceased to function and fatalities among patients are rising, the head of the World Health Organization said on ...
News
2 days ago

Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

The Israeli military said it was carrying out a raid on Wednesday against Hamas militants in Al Shifa Hospital, having urged them to surrender with ...
News
6 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bombarded twice by Israeli strikes, 4-year-old Ahmed loses parents, then legs World
  2. First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt World
  3. Egg supplies to normalise early next year as avian flu brought under control South Africa
  4. WHO loses contact with Gaza hospital staff after raid World
  5. Dream on! Scamsters promise Sun City sleepover for the price of a coffee South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...
Public protector Gcaleka responds to Breytenbach's allegations that she 'slept ...