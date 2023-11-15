World

UK's Sunak: We must stay the course to get inflation back down to 2%

15 November 2023 - 09:40 By William James
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that his government must "stay the course" to bring inflation back down to the 2% target, after data showed a fall in annual consumer price inflation for October.

"Official figures released this morning confirm we have halved inflation meeting the first of the five priorities I set out at the beginning of this year," Sunak said in a statement.

"But while it is welcome news that prices are no longer rising as quickly, we know many people are continuing to struggle, which is why we must stay the course to continue to get inflation all the way back down to 2%.”

UK's current inflation rate is sitting at 6.70%.

Reuters

