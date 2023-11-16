World

Fire in Chinese coal company office kills 11, hurts at least 51 — state media

16 November 2023 - 09:19 By Colleen Howe
Image: 123RF/ Yongju

A fire at an office building in China's northern Shanxi province has killed 11 people and injured at least 51, Chinese state media said on Thursday, the latest in a recent spate of deadly accidents.

The fire broke out at 6:50am at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in China's top coal-producing hub of Shanxi, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Calls to Yongju Coal Industry were not answered.

China's coal producers are already under scrutiny for a series of accidents in mines in recent months, which has weighed on production as mines stop work for safety inspections.

Reuters 

