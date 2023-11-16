Falling debris injured one person and damaged food warehouses in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region after the air force destroyed 16 Russian drones and one missile over the country, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.
Russia launched 18 drones and an unspecified number of missiles in overnight and early morning attacks, the Ukrainian military said, though the precise number of projectiles targeting the region was unclear.
It was also not immediately clear where the two drones that slipped through Ukraine's air defences came down.
A driver was injured as debris fell on his truck, the first deputy head of the regional administration said.
“On the premises of food warehouses, debris damaged the roof and windows of a workshop and a three-storey building and seven containers for storing vegetable oil,” Sehriy Tiurin, the first deputy, added on Telegram messenger.
During the morning attack, residents of Starokostyantyniv, site of an airbase targeted repeatedly by Russian air strikes, were also told to take shelter.
Separately, Ukrainian authorities said unspecified civilian infrastructure in the eastern region of Kharkiv that borders Russia had been damaged by S-300 missiles, but that no deaths or injuries had been reported.
Ukraine's energy ministry said Russian shelling had also targeted a power station in the eastern Donetsk region and had damaged equipment.
Ukrainians fear Russia plans to conduct a second winter of air strikes targeting the power grid and energy system, causing sweeping blackouts and other outages.
Reuters
One injured, food warehouses damaged in Russian attack in west Ukraine
Image: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Falling debris injured one person and damaged food warehouses in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region after the air force destroyed 16 Russian drones and one missile over the country, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.
Russia launched 18 drones and an unspecified number of missiles in overnight and early morning attacks, the Ukrainian military said, though the precise number of projectiles targeting the region was unclear.
It was also not immediately clear where the two drones that slipped through Ukraine's air defences came down.
A driver was injured as debris fell on his truck, the first deputy head of the regional administration said.
“On the premises of food warehouses, debris damaged the roof and windows of a workshop and a three-storey building and seven containers for storing vegetable oil,” Sehriy Tiurin, the first deputy, added on Telegram messenger.
During the morning attack, residents of Starokostyantyniv, site of an airbase targeted repeatedly by Russian air strikes, were also told to take shelter.
Separately, Ukrainian authorities said unspecified civilian infrastructure in the eastern region of Kharkiv that borders Russia had been damaged by S-300 missiles, but that no deaths or injuries had been reported.
Ukraine's energy ministry said Russian shelling had also targeted a power station in the eastern Donetsk region and had damaged equipment.
Ukrainians fear Russia plans to conduct a second winter of air strikes targeting the power grid and energy system, causing sweeping blackouts and other outages.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos