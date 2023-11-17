World

Two 12-year-old boys charged with murder in England after teen stabbed to death

17 November 2023 - 06:01 By Urvi Dugar
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

British police said on Thursday they have charged two 12-year-old boys in the murder of 19-year old Shawn Seesahai in the central English city of Wolverhampton.

The boys have also been charged for possessing a bladed article and are remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday, according to a statement by West Midlands Police.

Seesahai died on Monday after being stabbed near a street in the south of Wolverhampton, which lies just northwest of Birmingham.

The boys were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

The police did not mention anything about a possible motive for the stabbing in their statement.

"Police patrols are continuing in East Park to offer reassurance to the public and our thoughts remain with Shawn's family and friends", the statement added.

Reuters 

