World

Turkish cargo ship with 12 crew sinks in Black Sea

20 November 2023 - 07:27 By Daren Butler
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The ship sunk after hitting the breakwater. The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday.
The ship sunk after hitting the breakwater. The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/alfamax76

A Turkish cargo ship with 12 crew on-board sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast during a storm on Sunday and authorities have been unable to make contact with the crew, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.

The captain of the Turkish-flagged Kafkametler had reported on Sunday morning that the ship was drifting towards a breakwater off Eregli, in northwest Turkey's Zonguldak province, the provincial governor's office said earlier.

Yerlikaya said the ship sunk after hitting the breakwater. The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday and the governor's office said the bad weather prevented air and sea vessels from carrying out searches.

“When the adverse weather conditions improve, search and rescue activities will start immediately,” Yerlikaya told reporters.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Australia PM says Chinese navy incident that injured diver was 'dangerous' World
  2. Police arrest 3 over cyclists’ robberies in Gauteng, one victim killed South Africa
  3. Three journalists killed in Gaza during Israeli offensive, relatives say World
  4. Congo former PM drops presidential bid, backs joint opposition candidate Africa
  5. Two children die after eating family meal, other diners hospitalised South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...