World

Biden turns 81 as worries about his age weigh on re-election prospects

21 November 2023 - 08:30 By Steve Holland
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
If re-elected, Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term in office.
If re-elected, Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term in office.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis/ File phone

US President Joe Biden turned 81 on Monday, a milestone that drew attention to his status as the oldest person ever to occupy the Oval Office, with opinion polls showing Americans worried he is too old for the post he is seeking re-election to.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden and his family would celebrate his birthday later this week with coconut cake when they gather for the Thanksgiving holiday on the island of Nantucket.

Biden has addressed those who worry that he is too old for the rigours of the White House with humour and an attempt to convince voters that his age and experience over a half-century in public life is an asset in tackling America's problems.

At a ceremony on Monday to pardon the National Thanksgiving turkey, Biden joked that he was not around for the first such turkey event 76 years ago.

“I want you to know I wasn't there at the first one. I was too young to make it up,” he said.

If re-elected, Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term in office. Republican Ronald Reagan, who had the prior record as oldest US president, ended his second four-year term at age 77 in 1989.

Trump, front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in the 2024 election, is 77.

In a mid-September Reuters/Ipsos poll, voters expressed concern over Biden’s age and fitness for office. Seventy-seven percent of respondents, including 65% of Democrats, said Biden is too old to be president, while just 39% said Biden was mentally sharp enough for the presidency.

By comparison, 56% of poll respondents said Trump is too old for the office, while 54% said he was mentally sharp enough to handle the challenges of the presidency.

Jean-Pierre, asked about the poll results, said Biden has managed to mark some major legislative achievements and should be judged on his record, not his age.

“Our perspective is that it's not about age, it's about the president's experience,” she said. “We have to judge him by what he's done, not by his numbers.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump's physician says he is in 'excellent health,' has lost weight

Donald Trump's physician wrote in a note released on Monday that the former president is in “excellent heath” and that “he will continue to enjoy a ...
News
2 hours ago

Biden, Trump unpopularity buoys third party hopes for 2024 US election

Facing a likely choice between Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, many Americans are desperate for younger, ...
News
3 days ago

Former US VP Mike Pence drops out of Republican presidential campaign

Former US Vice-President Mike Pence ended his cash-strapped presidential campaign on Saturday, after struggling for months to convince Republican ...
News
3 weeks ago

Robert F. Kennedy junior expected to announce independent run for president

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, an environmental lawyer, anti-vaccine activist and son of the former senator, is expected to announce Monday in Philadelphia ...
News
1 month ago

Biden says he is running for re-election because democracy is at stake

“A lot of people seem focused on my age. Well I get it. Believe me, I know better than anyone,” US President Joe Biden, 80, told supporters at a ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. China reaffirms support for new nations joining Brics as Argentina signals ... World
  2. Congo opposition candidates drop presidential bids to back Katumbi Africa
  3. Ten suspects in murders, attempted murders at Fort Hare University to appear in ... South Africa
  4. Biden turns 81 as worries about his age weigh on re-election prospects World
  5. Son allegedly assaults and kills mother after argument over loud music South Africa

Latest Videos

SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!
Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...