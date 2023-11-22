World

Indian rescuers drill halfway towards workers trapped in tunnel

22 November 2023 - 07:51 By Saurabh Sharma
A Hindu priest prays at a makeshift shrine outside the entrance of a tunnel where workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 21, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Saurabh Sharma

Rescuers have drilled about halfway through fallen debris to reach 41 workers trapped for ten days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas, an official said on Wednesday.

The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12 and are safe, authorities have said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

Rescue workers have drilled through 32 metres (105 feet) of an estimated 60 metres (197ft) that must be cleared to push through a pipe wide enough for the men to crawl out, said Deepak Patil, a retired army officer heading the rescue effort.

First images emerged on Tuesday from within the tunnel, showing workers in white and yellow hard hats standing in the confined space and communicating with rescuers, after a medical endoscopy camera was pushed through a smaller pipeline.

Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods. Efforts to bring the men out have been slowed by snags in drilling in the mountainous terrain.

Reuters

