A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia, on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 120km (74.56 miles), GFZ added.
Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked if there has been any damage.
Indonesia straddles the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Halmahera, Indonesia
Image: 123RF/ zengine
