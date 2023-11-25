World

Israeli-managed vessel hit by suspected Iranian drone, US official says

25 November 2023 - 15:00 By Aziz El Yaakoubi
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Malta-flagged CMA CGM SYMI, recently renamed Mayet, was struck on Friday by an unmanned aerial vehicle, which appeared to be an Iranian Shahed-136 drone, in the northeast portion of the Indian Ocean, the official said, asking not to be named.
The Malta-flagged CMA CGM SYMI, recently renamed Mayet, was struck on Friday by an unmanned aerial vehicle, which appeared to be an Iranian Shahed-136 drone, in the northeast portion of the Indian Ocean, the official said, asking not to be named.
Image: REUTERS/Yurii Kovalenko/ File photo

A container ship managed by an Israeli-controlled company was hit by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean, causing minor damage to the vessel but no injuries, a US defence official said on Saturday.

The Malta-flagged CMA CGM SYMI, recently renamed Mayet, was struck on Friday by an unmanned aerial vehicle, which appeared to be an Iranian Shahed-136 drone, in the northeast portion of the Indian Ocean, the official said, asking not to be named.

Iran has supplied Shahed-136 “kamikaze” drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. They carry a small warhead that explodes on impact.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime security tensions due to the Israel-Hamas war and follows the seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo ship by Yemen's Houthis, an ally of Iran, in the southern Red Sea earlier this week. Israel called the vessel's seizure an “Iranian act of terrorism”.

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), which had rented Mayet, said it was aware a container ship was targeted in a possible security incident on Friday.

“The vessel in question is currently sailing as planned. All crew are safe and well,” EPS said in a statement sent to Reuters.

EPS is controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer and its ships have previously come under similar attacks.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian and Israeli officials.

Mayet switched off its transponder on Tuesday after leaving Dubai's Jebel Ali port, LSEG data showed. It was unclear if it made a scheduled stop in Oman's Sohar port on Wednesday.

The US has blamed Iran for unclaimed attacks on several vessels in the region in the past few years. Tehran has denied involvement.

In a separate incident, Britain's Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said on Saturday a ship was ordered to alter course in the Red Sea by an entity declaring itself to represent Yemeni authorities and called on other vessels to exercise caution.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. British troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border as tensions remain high World
  2. Mpumalanga police on the hunt for these suspected paedophiles South Africa
  3. Meet the cop who secured 6,548-year jail sentence for child sex offender South Africa
  4. Israeli-managed vessel hit by suspected Iranian drone, US official says World
  5. Gunmen kill one, kidnap at least 150 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say World

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct