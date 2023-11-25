World

Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds

25 November 2023 - 10:30 By Tetsushi Kajimoto
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
An aerial view shows officials wearing protective suits cull chickens at a poultry farm where officials detected highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu, in Kashima, Saga prefecture, Japan November 25, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
An aerial view shows officials wearing protective suits cull chickens at a poultry farm where officials detected highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu, in Kashima, Saga prefecture, Japan November 25, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
Image: Kyodo via REUTERS

Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

The local government in Saga prefecture will cull about 40,000 birds on the farm, NHK said, citing agriculture ministry officials it did not name.

Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will convene relevant cabinet ministers to discuss measures to prevent spreading of the virus, NHK said.

The virus was detected as a result of genetic testing conducted after some poultry birds were found dead at the farm on Friday, the report said.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has spread around the globe in recent years, leading to the culling of hundreds of millions of birds.

In Japan a record 17.7 million poultry birds were culled last season, prompting the authorities to stay on high alert.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Astral Foods swings to loss on hits from load-shedding, bird flu

South Africa's biggest poultry producer Astral Foods swung to a full-year loss on Monday, as an ongoing electricity crisis and the country's worst ...
News
5 days ago

FRED HUME | No, African egg imports won’t resolve this crisis

We urgently need to ease import restrictions placed on major egg producers such as Argentina, Brazil, the US and Eswatini
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Itac mulls temporary hold on chicken import duties

The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) has received 18 comments from across the poultry sector as it decides whether to place a ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Mozambique reports bird flu outbreak on laying hen farm

Mozambique has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H7 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, among poultry in the southern part of the ...
News
1 month ago

LISTEN | More than 7.5-milllion chickens culled due to avian flu outbreak

The South African poultry industry has lost more than 7.5-million chickens due to bird flu, placing the second biggest agricultural industry under ...
News
1 month ago

Poultry producers fear cheap chicken imports

South Africa must strike a balance to preserve the local poultry industry while securing chicken supplies through a possible rebate on import taxes ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds World
  2. Manual drilling likely in last stretch to rescue 41 trapped workers in Indian ... World
  3. Australia climate change activists disrupt shipping at coal port World
  4. Former police officer convicted in death of George Floyd is stabbed in prison World
  5. Three nurses at Thelle Mogoerane hospital suspended after unhappy patient ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct