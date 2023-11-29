US military aircraft crashes in western Japan with eight on board

A US military V-22 Osprey aircraft crashed near an island in western Japan on Wednesday with eight people on board, Japan's coast guard said.
A spokesperson for the coast guard said it had deployed patrol boats and aircraft to the site off Japan's Yakushima island but had no further details, including the status of those on board.
A spokesperson for US forces in the region said they were still gathering information.
The crash happened about 2.47pm local time (0547 GMT) near the island's airport, with witnesses saying the aircraft's left engine appeared to be on fire as it descended, Japanese media reported, citing local authorities.
The aircraft had disappeared from radar shortly before the crash, Japan chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.
In August, a US Osprey crashed off the coast of northern Australia while transporting troops during a routine military exercise, killing three US Marines.
Another crash-landed in the ocean off Japan's southern island of Okinawa in December 2016, prompting a temporary US military grounding of the aircraft.
The tilt-rotor plane, which can fly as a helicopter or a fixed-wing aircraft, is operated by the US Marines, US Navy and the Japan Self Defence Forces.
The deployment of the Osprey in Japan has been controversial, with critics saying the hybrid aircraft is prone to accidents. The US military and Japan say it is safe.
