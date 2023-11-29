World

WATCH | Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival

29 November 2023 - 09:05 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

On Tuesday Israeli electronic music DJs performed at the site where Hamas terrorists murdered more than 200 people on October 7 at the Nova music festival near the Gaza border. The site has become a symbol of Israeli resistance after harrowing footage was released of Hamas terrorists murdering innocent people during their attacks on southern Israel, according to Associated Press.

“This is the Nova festival where a lot of people were killed and 364 more were kidnapped. We thought we need to show the world what happened here so that everybody will understand who is right and who is wrong,” said Ben Zait who organised the event.

Bass and synthesisers were heard across the forested area while aeroplanes and drones swooped overhead during a lull in the fighting as a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday. As part of the truce, Hamas will release at least 50 hostages and Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners. 

Asher Swassi, whose stage name is DJ Skazi, said: “Music is something that unites us. It is what brought people to this place on October 7. For me it is difficult to use music as a tool for the war but sometimes this is what people want. I'm part of this war and I need to do my own thing here with the war.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Trance music festival attacked by Hamas, leaving 260 dead

The Israeli rescue service Zaka says at least 260 bodies have been recovered after a music festival near the Israel-Gaza border was attacked by Hamas ...
News
1 month ago

Daughter’s relief after former South African woman, 79, released by Hamas

A British-Israeli woman is breathing a sigh of relief after her mother, a former Gqeberha resident, was released by Hamas, almost two months after ...
News
1 day ago

SAJBD confirms release of second South African hostage freed by Hamas

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies confirmed the release of a second South African who was part of a group of Israeli hostages released by ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. R19bn lost but BRPs want more billions to avoid Post Office closure South Africa
  3. Lead poisoning: Scientists find toxic metals in kitchenware South Africa
  4. 5-million Sassa beneficiaries could stop getting grants at Post Office as ... South Africa
  5. New Kusile unit synchronised to grid South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival
Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag