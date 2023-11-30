World

As Russia's presidential campaign nears, Putin to address nation

30 November 2023 - 14:28 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the World Russian People's Council, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the founding of the organisation, via video link in Sochi, Russia, on November 28 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the World Russian People's Council, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the founding of the organisation, via video link in Sochi, Russia, on November 28 2023.
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual press conference and field questions from the public on December 14, the Kremlin said on Thursday, stoking speculation he will use the event to announce he is seeking another six years in power.

In office as either president or prime minister since 1999, Putin has yet to say if he will run in a presidential election in March next year, but is widely expected to do so.

Six sources told Reuters earlier this month that Putin had decided to run, a move that would keep him in power until at least 2030.

The Kremlin chief felt he must steer Russia through the most perilous period in decades, they said, a reference to Russia's war in Ukraine and what Putin casts as Moscow's existential struggle with the West for a new world order.

Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov said on Tuesday that Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, will officially announce the date of the March presidential election on December 13, a step that marks the start of overt campaigning.

Putin's news conference will take place a day later.

"On December 14, Vladimir Putin will sum up the results of the year," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It will be a programme, a project of the TV channels as before, and it will be a combined format of the Direct Line (live question and answer session with the public) and the President's end-of-year press conference."

According to Russian law, the upper house of parliament must announce the exact date at least 100 days before the vote. Election day is widely assumed to be March 17.

Putin, 71, was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999 and is nearing the end of his fourth presidential term. Only Josef Stalin, who ruled the Soviet Union from 1924 until his death in 1953, has been in office longer since the 1917 fall of the ruling Tsarist Romanov dynasty.

Diplomats say there is no serious rival who could threaten Putin's chances at the ballot box should he run again. Official opinion polls give him an approval rating of around 80% and the former KGB officer can count on the support of the state and state media.

Years of crack-downs mean there is no meaningful organised opposition to his continued rule inside Russia where politicians and officials are stressing the need for maximum unity and no change at the top at a time of war.

READ MORE:

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Elections in Madagascar reflect a volatile political climate

President Andry Rajoelina has been voted in for a third term, amid accusations voting irregularities and violence
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Argentine election winner Milei greeted globally by mix of hostility and support

The victory of Argentina's libertarian President-elect Javier Milei at the weekend has sparked mixed reactions worldwide - including hostility from ...
News
1 week ago

Russia has shipped grain to Africa free of charge, Putin tells G20

Russia has sent the first vessels carrying grain to Africa free of charge, President Vladimir Putin told an online gathering of the Group of 20 ...
News
1 week ago

Ukraine's Zelensky ponders idea of 2024 election during war

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is weighing the pros and cons of a spring 2024 presidential vote, his foreign minister said on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Heatwave expected to resurface this weekend South Africa
  3. Africa’s new online foreign exchange system will enable cross-border payments ... South Africa
  4. Ex-OCJ senior managers linked to R225m IT contract granted R10k bail South Africa
  5. 'The murder of a child touches a community' — tributes for mother and son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court
South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails