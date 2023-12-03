World

One dead, two injured after man attacks tourists near Paris' Eiffel Tower

03 December 2023 - 10:30 By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume
The Eiffel Tower stands behind the Bir-Hakeim bridge as French police (not pictured) secure access to the bridge after a security incident in Paris.
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

One person died and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower, said interior minister Gerald Darmanin.

Police quickly arrested the 26-year-old man, a French national, using a Taser stun gun, Darmanin told reporters.

The suspect had been sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning another attack and was on the French security services' watch list, and was also known for having psychiatric disorders, the interior minister added.

Saturday's attack took place around 1900 GMT when the man attacked a tourist couple with a knife on the Quai de Grenelle, a few metres away from the Eiffel Tower, mortally wounding a German national. He was then chased by police and attacked two other people with a hammer before being arrested.

The suspect had shouted out “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) and told police he was upset because “so many Muslims are dying in Afghanistan and in Palestine” and was also upset about the Gaza situation, Darmanin said.

The antiterrorism prosecutor's office said it was in charge of the investigation.

Saturday night's incident in central Paris occurred less than eight months before the French capital hosts the Olympic Games and could raise questions about security at the global sporting event.

Paris plans an unprecedented opening ceremony on the Seine river that may draw as many as 600,000 spectators.

Reuters

