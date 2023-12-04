World

At least 13 killed in gunfight in India's Manipur – official

04 December 2023 - 14:09 By Reuters
The state has witnessed sporadic violence since the peak of ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

At least 13 people were killed in a gunfight between two unknown militant groups in India's restive Manipur state on Monday, a police official said, seven months after ethnic clashes in the border state killed at least 180 people.

Their bodies, with multiple bullet wounds, were found in a village in Manipur's Tengnoupal district where the official said a "massive" gunfight was reported.

The state has witnessed sporadic violence since the peak of ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3 between members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and minority Kuki community over sharing government benefits and quotas.

"We are not in a position to immediately identify the dead bodies and cannot say which militant group they belong to," the senior official told Reuters by phone from state capital Imphal.

