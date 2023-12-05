World

Britain announces stricter visa measures to reduce net migration

05 December 2023 - 09:30 By Alistair Smout and Muvija M
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to reduce legal immigration too. File photo.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to reduce legal immigration too. File photo.
Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

 

 

 

Britain announced plans to slash the number of migrants arriving by legal routes on Monday, raising the minimum salary they must earn in a skilled job by a third, amid pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to tackle record net migration figures.

High levels of legal migration have dominated Britain's political landscape for more than a decade and were a key factor in the 2016 vote to leave the European Union. Sunak has promised to gain more control after lawmakers in his Conservative Party criticised his record ahead of an election expected next year, with the opposition Labour P1arty far ahead in opinion polls.

But businesses and trade unions both attacked the measures as counterproductive and challenging for the private sector and state-run health service, both dogged by labour shortages.

UK home secretary travels to Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

British Home Secretary James Cleverly will arrive in Rwanda on Tuesday to sign a new treaty to send asylum seekers to the African nation after the ...
News
2 hours ago

Figures

last month showed annual net migration to the United Kingdom hit a record of 745,000 in 2022 and has stayed at high levels since, with many migrants now coming from places like India, Nigeria and China instead of the EU.

Home Secretary (interior minister) James Cleverly said the new measures could reduce that number by 300,000.

"Immigration is too high. Today we’re taking radical action to bring it down," said Sunak, who is also trying to deport migrants who arrive illegally to Rwanda.

Cleverly said the government would raise the minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers to £38,700 (R728,043), from its current level of £26,200 (R492,887) , though health and social workers would be exempt.

Other measures included stopping foreign health workers bringing in family members on their visas, increasing a surcharge migrants have to pay to use the health service by 66%, and raising the minimum income for family visas.

TIGHT LABOUR MARKET

The measures could spark new disputes with business owners who have struggled to hire workers in recent years given Britain's persistently tight labour market and the end of free movement from the EU since Britain's 2020 exit from the bloc.

In October, the government's independent migration adviser recommended abolishing the so-called shortage occupations list, one of the main routes for businesses to hire migrant workers in sectors where there are severe staff shortages.

Cleverly said the government would end the current system that lets employers pay migrants only 80% of the going rate to do jobs where there is a worker shortage, and that the list of shortage occupations would be reviewed.

"We will stop immigration undercutting the salary of British workers," Cleverly told lawmakers. "We will create a new immigration salary list with a reduced number of occupations."

However, some studies have shown foreign workers have little or no impact on overall wage or employment levels, and Britain's acute shortage of candidates to fill vacancies remains a problem for many company bosses.

"These changes will further shrink the talent pool that the entire economy will be recruiting from, and only worsen the shortages hospitality businesses are facing," said Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality.

"We urgently need to see an immigration system that is fit-for-purpose and reflects both the needs of business and the labour market. The system at the moment does none of that."

The Bank of England said last month that businesses were finding it a bit easier to hire but persistent skills shortages remained in some sectors.

Trade unions also voiced concerns at Cleverly's plan. Christina McAnea, the general secretary of UNISON, the main union in the health sector, saying it spelled "total disaster" for the health service.

"Migrants will now head to more welcoming countries, rather than be forced to live without their families," she said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | UK's Sunak comes out fighting after court defeat on Rwanda asylum plan

After suffering a devastating defeat in the country's top court, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aims to revive his flagship immigration policy ...
News
2 weeks ago

UK's Rwanda migrant plan under scrutiny at highest court

Britain's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda reached the UK's top court on Monday, as the government argued there was a need to deter Channel ...
News
1 month ago

‘Enough is enough’: UK PM announces crackdown on illegal immigration

Britain on Tuesday said it planned to introduce new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country as ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Former KPMG partner found guilty of misconduct on VBS loan admits guilt South Africa
  3. Cash-strapped SANDF 'spent R5m on general's funeral' — report South Africa
  4. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa
  5. King Phalo Airport in East London hit by power outage South Africa

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream