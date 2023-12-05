World

France puts country on high alert regarding bird flu

05 December 2023 - 10:19 By Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has led to the culling of hundreds of millions birds worldwide in recent years. Stock photo.
Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has led to the culling of hundreds of millions birds worldwide in recent years. Stock photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

France raised the risk level of bird flu to high from moderate after the detection of new cases of the disease, the farm ministry said on Tuesday, forcing poultry farms to keep birds indoors to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has led to the culling of hundreds of millions birds worldwide in recent years. It usually strikes during autumn and winter and has been spreading in many European countries in the past weeks, including Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

France had said last week that it had detected a first bird flu outbreak on a farm this season in Brittany, in the northwest of the country.

The high risk level, which was previously set at moderate, implies that all poultry should be kept inside on farms and additional security measures taken to avoid a spread of the disease.

Although the bird flu is harmless in food, its spread is a concern for governments and the poultry industry due to the devastation it can cause to flocks, the possibility of trade restrictions and a risk of human transmission.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Quantum Foods swings to loss on bird flu, load-shedding

Poultry producer Quantum Foods on Friday reported a R35m loss in the year to end-September after the country's worst bird flu outbreak decimated its ...
News
4 days ago

SA to expand production of poultry inputs for local producers: Didiza

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza says her department is looking at finding local sources of maize, soya and ...
Politics
5 days ago

Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds

Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK ...
News
1 week ago

State not coughing up as bird flu lingers

Bird flu remains a major risk to the local poultry industry and 'will see mutations of strains coming every year', says Astral CEO Chris Schutte.
Business Times
1 week ago

Astral Foods swings to loss on hits from load-shedding, bird flu

South Africa's biggest poultry producer Astral Foods swung to a full-year loss on Monday, as an ongoing electricity crisis and the country's worst ...
News
2 weeks ago

Itac mulls temporary hold on chicken import duties

The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) has received 18 comments from across the poultry sector as it decides whether to place a ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Former KPMG partner found guilty of misconduct on VBS loan admits guilt South Africa
  3. Cash-strapped SANDF 'spent R5m on general's funeral' — report South Africa
  4. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa
  5. King Phalo Airport in East London hit by power outage South Africa

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream