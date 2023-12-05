World

Iran says it is not involved in any actions against US military forces

05 December 2023 - 11:18 By Reuters
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, December 4, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Iran's UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, said his country has not been involved in any actions or attacks against US military forces, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

The US has blamed Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi group for a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

In a briefing with reporters on Monday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said

Washington has “every reason to believe that these attacks, while they were launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran”.

In the latest incidents, three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters in the southern Red Sea on Sunday. The Houthis acknowledged launching drone and missile attacks against what they said were two Israeli vessels in the area.

The Carney, a US Navy destroyer, shot down three drones on Sunday as it answered distress calls from the commercial vessels. The US military says the three vessels were connected to 14 separate nations.

 

