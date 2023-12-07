World

Al Jazeera says 22 relatives of Gaza correspondent killed by Israeli shelling

07 December 2023 - 07:14 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A Palestinian child sits among the rubble of houses destroyed in an Israeli strike. File picture
A Palestinian child sits among the rubble of houses destroyed in an Israeli strike. File picture
Image: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network said an Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed 22 relatives of its Gaza correspondent Moamen Al-Sharafi and condemned the operation.

"The horrific event unfolded today at Jabalia Camp, where Moamen's family sought refuge, leading to the killing of his father, mother, three siblings and his children," the network said in a statement.

The journalist, who was elsewhere during the bombardment, later appeared live on Al Jazeera. The victims included 17 other members of his extended family.

The network said it "will pursue all legal steps to holding accountable all those responsible for this crime."

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Jabalia is in the northern Gaza Strip.

On October 25, an Israeli raid killed several family members of Wael Dahdouh, another Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza.

READ MORE:

‘We saw limbs and bodies while fleeing Gaza’: SA woman after landing

Lecturer who lived in Palestine describes scenes in the devastated territory
News
1 day ago

Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in Gaza war against Hamas

Israel's military bombarded southern Gaza's main city in what it said was the fiercest fighting since it began a ground invasion to eliminate Hamas ...
News
1 day ago

A decade after Mandela’s death, his pro-Palestinian legacy lives on

Days after his release from 27 years in prison in February 1990, anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela gave Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat a bear hug, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities South Africa
  3. Former KPMG partner found guilty of misconduct on VBS loan admits guilt South Africa
  4. Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 ... South Africa
  5. Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in Gaza war against Hamas World

Latest Videos

'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill
Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street