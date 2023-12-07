A 14-year-old girl shot a fellow pupil dead and wounded five other people before killing herself at a school in the Russian city of Bryansk, investigators said on Thursday.
“According to preliminary investigation data, a 14-year-old girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school, from which she fired shots at her classmates,” Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.
“As a result of the incident, two people were killed (one of them was the shooter), five were injured and have now been taken to a medical facility.”
Investigators were working to establish the motive, the statement said.
Girl, 14, kills pupil with shotgun before killing herself at Russian school
Image: 123RF
