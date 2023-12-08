World

Hamas says it repelled Israeli rescue attempt in Gaza, hostage killed

08 December 2023 - 12:34 By Reuters
Smoke rises over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, on December 8 2023.
Smoke rises over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, on December 8 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The armed wing of Hamas said on Friday it had repelled an attempted hostage rescue by Israeli special forces in the Gaza Strip, inflicting several military casualties, and a captive also died in the incident.

The Israeli military, which freed a captive soldier in Gaza in late October and is waging a Gaza offensive designed in part to recover 138 remaining hostages, had no immediate comment.

In a statement distributed on Telegram, Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters discovered a special forces unit mounting a rescue attempt and attacked it, killing and wounding several soldiers. It did not specify the location of the incident.

It said a captive Israeli soldier was killed, naming him as Sa'ar Baruch, 25.

Lists of the hostages published by Israel identify one of them as Sahar Baruch, a civilian student who was 24 when he was seized from his home during the deadly October 7 cross-border Hamas rampage that sparked the war. 

