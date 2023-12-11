Harvard faculty rally around beleaguered university president Claudine Gay

Several hundred faculty members at Harvard University on Sunday signed a petition asking school administrators to not bend to political pressure to fire the school's president over her Congressional testimony about anti-Semitism on campus.

A concisely worded petition was signed by at least 570 professors and was delivered Sunday evening to the 13-member Harvard Corporation, which has the power to fire university president Claudine Gay. More professors indicated they also wanted to sign, according to a co-author of the petition.

Pressure has hiked on Gay over the weekend, after University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned on Saturday.

Gay, Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth testified before a US House of Representatives committee last week about a rise in anti-Semitism on college campuses following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October.