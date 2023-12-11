World

UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza

11 December 2023 - 13:00 By Emma Farge
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends the high-level event commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 11 2023.
Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends the high-level event commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 11 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The UN human rights chief urged countries on Monday to work together to defeat threats such as war and pollution at an event to mark 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that risks being overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ministers, diplomats and activists attended the Geneva event where Volker Turk invoked the spirit in which the newly formed United Nations adopted the declaration in December 1948, in response to what the document calls “barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind”.

“I view today's event as a call to hope, and a call to action,” said Turk, an Austrian, who said the declaration had inspired successes such as the end of racial segregation in the US and apartheid in SA.

“At a time of so little solidarity, and so much divisive and short-sighted vision, I view it as a call to overcome polarisation.”

But he also lamented failures in the struggle, such as war, referring to “millions of people suffering unbearably in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, notably in Gaza, and Israel” as well as famine, discrimination, repression and pollution.

Never before in the period after World War 2 has the world seen so many conflicts, with 55 now active, including a war between rival military factions in Sudan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UN said.

In communications about the two-day event, Turk's office has avoided the word “celebrate” in referring to the anniversary, preferring instead the term “mark”.

Other UN officials were more downbeat than Turk. Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said human rights were under assault more than two months after Hamas' deadly cross-border attacks on Israel on October 7, followed by a retaliatory Israeli bombing campaign.

“In 2023, I should not have to issue such a statement,” she said.

“It is as if we have learnt nothing in the past 75 years.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israel presses ahead in battle against Hamas in southern Gaza

Israeli tanks were trying to push further west in their battle against Hamas in and around Khan Younis on Monday, as they met resistance amid intense ...
News
9 hours ago

Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire call

Israel ordered residents out of the centre of Gaza's main southern city Khan Younis and pounded the length of the enclave overnight, after the US ...
News
1 day ago

Biden administration presses Congress to approve tank shells for Israel's war in Gaza

The Biden administration has asked Congress to approve the sale of 45,000 shells for Israel's Merkava tanks for use in its offensive against Hamas in ...
News
2 days ago

Palestinian president Abbas says Gaza war must end, conference needed

A senior US official said the idea of an international conference had been discussed among different partners but the proposal was still at a ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Retired Durban doctor, 85, pleads guilty to fraud South Africa
  3. Firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze South Africa
  4. High-profile Cape taxi boss sought in connection with murder and fraud arrested ... South Africa
  5. Israel presses ahead in battle against Hamas in southern Gaza World

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism