World

WATCH | Runners don Santa costumes in Mexico race

11 December 2023 - 10:25 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and AFP
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Hundreds of joggers dressed as Santa Claus and other festive characters compete in the Run Santa Run race in the Mexican city of Zapopan.

TimesLIVE was not involved in the creation of the content above. This article was produced by AFP. For more information go to AFP.com.© Agence France-Presse

READ MORE:

Where to buy the best Christmas mince pies this year

In the annual Sunday Times Christmas mince pie taste test the experts sniff out the best pies from five big retailers and five independent bakeries ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Yoh! Christmas — Netflix's festive delight

This six-part romantic comedy series follows protagonist Thando Mokoena on her quest for love
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Luxury cruise or a thanks in the parking lot?

From cocktails and a glitzy casino event on a yacht, rounded off with fine dining and late-night drinks, to a budget braai in the company parking ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Lights and letters to Santa bring festive cheer

‘Dear Santa, I know I was not always good but all I ask is a job for my daddy,’ one child asked
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Israel presses ahead in battle against Hamas in southern Gaza World
  3. Retired Durban doctor, 85, pleads guilty to fraud South Africa
  4. Firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze South Africa
  5. High-profile Cape taxi boss sought in connection with murder and fraud arrested ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism
Israeli forces move on Khan Younis as UN warns of mass starvation