Puma to terminate sponsorship of Israel’s national football team: report

12 December 2023 - 12:06 By Reuters
The Financial Times reported that Puma's decision to end its sponsorship of the Israeli national football team was not connected to calls for consumer boycotts after Israel's military action in Gaza. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Bassam Masoud

Puma will end its sponsorship of the Israeli national football team in a decision made a year ago and not connected to calls for consumer boycotts after Israel's military action in Gaza, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The Germany-based sportswear company decided not to extend its contract with the Israel Football Association. As of next year, it will no longer provide the team with kits, the Financial Times reported, citing an internal note seen by the newspaper.

Some brands have been impacted by a boycott campaign and accused of endorsing Israel during its military offensive in the Gaza Strip since the deadly Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7.

However, Puma made the decision to stop supporting Israel's national football squad because of financial reasons and it was in line with a broader strategy plan known as “fewer-bigger-better” which aims to promote greater selectivity in sports marketing, the newspaper cited people familiar with internal discussions as saying.

Puma, which is also set to conclude its sponsorship of Serbia's national team next year, intends to keep reviewing all its current relationships and future prospects. The intention is to keep a strong roster of national teams, the newspaper reported, citing the internal note.

Puma did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

