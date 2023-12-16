World

Oil and gas should not be demonised, says Elon Musk

16 December 2023 - 16:54 By Reuters
Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk attends political festival Atreju organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) right-wing party, in Rome, Italy, on December 16 2023.
Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk attends political festival Atreju organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) right-wing party, in Rome, Italy, on December 16 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

It is important to reduce carbon emissions to preserve the planet, but oil and natural gas should not be demonised in the medium-term, Elon Musk, the founder of electric car maker Tesla, said on Saturday.

Earlier this week representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, signalling the eventual end of the oil age.

"Climate change alarm is exaggerated in the short term," the South African-born billionaire said, adding that the environmental movement may have gone too far, causing people to lose faith in the future.

Musk said he considers himself an environmentalist and added that it is important that, in the long run, industries reduce the billions of tons of carbon they are taking from the earth and free in the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.

"We should not demonise oil and gas in the medium term," he added, speaking in Rome at a gathering of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing political party.

