World

Ukraine shoots downs 30 Russian drones over 11 regions – air force

16 December 2023 - 10:02 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A man walks next to a residential building damaged by a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on December 14 2023.
A man walks next to a residential building damaged by a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on December 14 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev

Ukraine's air defence and mobile groups of drone hunters shot down 30 out of 31 Russian drones over 11 regions across the country on Saturday, the air force said.

A series of explosions resounded throughout the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as air defence units engaged Russian drones, Reuters witnesses said.

"This is the sixth air attack on Kyiv since the start of the month," said Serhiy Popko, head of the city's military administration.

"Tonight, after three days of ballistic threats, the enemy again launched Shaheds on the capital. The drones attacked in groups, in waves, and from different directions."

There were no casualties and no major damage reported in Kyiv, Popko said.

The Ukrainian air force said the Russian military launched Iranian-made Shahed drones from three different directions in Russia targeting 11 different regions in the centre, north and south of the country.

The air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of drone hunters repelled the Russian drone attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said anti-aircraft units went into action as groups of the Russian drones flew across the outskirts of the city and targeted areas near the city centre.

Anti-aircraft activity was heavy, Klitschko said, in the Darnytskyi district on the east bank of the Dnipro and explosions also struck historic Podil on the opposite bank.

The Reuters witnesses reported loud blasts just after midnight. A new series of explosions over the next 45 minutes also hit areas near Kyiv's central districts. Overnight air alerts in many Ukraine regions lasted for about five hours.

Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and regions have become increasingly frequent. Ukrainian officials have said Russia is targeting the nation's power and energy infrastructure during and ahead of the critical cold months of winter. Moscow has denied targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

READ MORE:

Alexei Navalny missing in Russia's penal system, say allies

Allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Friday that it was still unclear where he was after prison authorities said he was ...
News
1 day ago

EU grants Ukraine membership talks but can't agree on financial aid

European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia's invasion, but they could not agree on a ...
News
1 day ago

Zelensky makes 11th hour plea for Ukraine war funds in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday plans a last-ditch plea to US lawmakers to keep military support flowing as he battles Russia, in ...
News
4 days ago

UN marks 75 years of human rights declaration in shadow of Gaza

The UN human rights chief urged countries on Monday to work together to defeat threats such as war and pollution at an event to mark 75 years of the ...
News
5 days ago

Cabinet endorses PetroSA deal with Russia's Gazprombank to restart Mossel Bay refinery

The cabinet has endorsed PetroSA's partnership with Russia’s Gazprombank, through its local subsidiary Gazprombank Africa, to reinstate the ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. POLL | After crashing 22 BMWs, amaPanyaza now recognised as traffic cops — are ... South Africa
  3. What to expect on the N3 Toll Route this holiday season South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Tributes and tears at Zahara memorial service in Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...