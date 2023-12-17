World

UK's Sunak warns asylum seekers could 'overwhelm' parts of Europe

17 December 2023 - 09:08 By Reuters
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks as he attends political festival Atreju organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) right-wing party in Rome, Italy, on December 16 2023.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks as he attends political festival Atreju organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) right-wing party in Rome, Italy, on December 16 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that he would push for global reforms to the asylum system and warned the threat of growing number of refugees could "overwhelm" parts of Europe.

In a speech in Italy, Sunak made some of his strongest criticisms of the global asylum system as he tries to revive his government's plans to send refugees to live in Rwanda.

Sunak made the comments at a political festival organised by the party of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, where he warned that some "enemies" were deliberately "driving people to our shores to try and destabilise our societies".

"If we do not tackle this problem, the numbers will only grow. It will overwhelm our countries and our capacity to help those who actually need our help the most," Sunak said.

"If that requires us to update our laws and lead an international conversation to amend the post-war frameworks around asylum, then we must do that."

Britain's former home secretary Suella Braverman earlier this year called for changes to UN Refugee Convention that obliges all signatories to grant asylum to people fleeing persecution.

The provision has been one of the biggest legal barriers to the British government's efforts to stop small boat crossings and to send would-be asylum-seekers to Rwanda for processing.

Britain and Italy announced plans on Saturday to jointly co-finance the journey home for migrants stranded in Tunisia, according to statements from both countries, but did not say how much would money was being provided.

Last month, Italy agreed with Albania to build sea migrant reception centres in Albania to host migrants trying to come ashore in an effort to try to bring down numbers that have nearly doubled in the past year.

A few days ago, Sunak survived a major threat to his leadership on Tuesday when he won a vote in parliament on an emergency bill to revive his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, seeing off a rebellion from some of his lawmakers.



61 migrants, including women and children, drown off Libya – group

Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drowned following a "tragic" shipwreck off Libya, the International Organisation for Migration in ...
News
35 minutes ago

Trump repeats 'poisoning the blood' anti-immigrant remark

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner, said on Saturday that undocumented immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country," ...
News
45 minutes ago

WATCH | UK PM Sunak introduces 'watertight' immigration bill

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “absolutely committed” to seeing his Rwandan migration policy through and says he's confident he can get it ...
News
1 week ago

South Africa’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic: experts

Paper proposes laws to ‘protect the rights’ of citizens against ‘harsh realities’ of limited resources, but what do South Africans need protection ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
