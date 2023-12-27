World

Top Russian court backs move to bar anti-war politician from running against Putin, candidate says

27 December 2023 - 13:42 By Reuters
Yekaterina Duntsova, a former regional journalist who was disqualified as a candidate for Russia's 2024 presidential election, attends an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, on December 25 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Yekaterina Duntsova, a former regional journalist who was disqualified as a candidate for Russia's 2024 presidential election, attends an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, on December 25 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Image: MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's supreme court has upheld a decision to bar a former TV journalist who opposes Russia's war in Ukraine from taking part in a presidential election in March, Yekaterina Duntsova, the would-be candidate, said on Wednesday.

Members of the Central Electoral Commission voted unanimously to reject the candidacy of Duntsova, citing “numerous violations” in the papers she submitted in support of her bid.

Duntsova, in a post on her Telegram channel, confirmed her appeal against the decision had been rejected by the court.

