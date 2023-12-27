World

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Red Sea container ship attack

27 December 2023 - 08:00 By Ahmed Elimam and Nadine Awadalla and Jana Choukeir
Hundreds of large vessels are rerouting around the southern tip of Africa, a longer route adding 10-14 days of travel, to escape drone and missile attacks by Yemeni Houthis.
Image: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Tuesday on a container ship in the Red Sea and for an attempt to attack Israel with drones.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping said there were no injuries to its crew from the attack on its ship, the United VIII, en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. It said the ship had informed a nearby coalition naval warship that it had come under attack and had taken evasive manoeuvres.

Israel said separately its aircraft had intercepted a hostile aerial target in the Red Sea area.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea in a televised address said the group had targeted the vessel, which he identified as the MSC United, after the crew failed to respond to warnings.

He said the Houthis had carried out a military operation targeting Eilat and other areas in Israel, which he referred to as occupied Palestine. He did not say whether any targets were successfully hit.

Ships rerouted by Red Sea crisis face overwhelmed African ports

Shipping companies sailing around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid Houthi attacks on the Red Sea face tough choices over where to refuel and restock, ...
News
4 days ago

In the Red Sea US fighter jets, a navy destroyer and other assets shot down 12 drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles fired by the Houthis, US central command said. There was no damage to ships and no reported injuries, it wrote on social media platform X.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen including the capital, have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea they say have Israeli links or are sailing to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Britain's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Authority earlier reported two incidents of explosions in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen involving missiles and drones near a vessel. It also said there were no reported injuries.

The reported incidents come a week after the US announced a multinational maritime security initiative in the Red Sea in response to attacks on vessels by Yemen's Houthis.

Several shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea waterway in response to the attacks, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

Reuters 

