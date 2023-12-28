World

Australia checks Hezbollah claim of citizen killed in Israeli strike

28 December 2023 - 07:30 By Renju Jose
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
People listen to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech through a screen during a gathering in support of Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tehran, Iran, on November 3 2023.
People listen to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech through a screen during a gathering in support of Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tehran, Iran, on November 3 2023.
Image: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Australia on Thursday confirmed two of its citizens were killed in an Israeli air strike in south Lebanon and said it was looking at Hezbollah's claims that one of the Australian citizens killed had links to the militant group.

"We will continue to make inquiries about this particular person, with whom Hezbollah has claimed links," acting foreign minister Mark Dreyfus said.

"Hezbollah has claimed this Australian as one of its fighters. Our inquiries are continuing."

Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, is a "listed terrorist organisation" in Australia and it is an offence for any Australian to provide it with financial support or fight in its ranks, Dreyfus said.

A Lebanese-Australian man, his wife, and his brother, who was a member of Hezbollah, were killed in the Israeli attack, Lebanese security and local sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The strike late on Tuesday, part of a flare-up of border area hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, hit a home in the town of Bint Jbeil where the militants enjoy widespread support.

Dreyfus said the Australian government had reached out to Israel about the attacks but declined to disclose what was discussed.

He urged Australians in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial flight options remained available.

Hezbollah, an ally of Palestinian Islamist faction Hamas, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern frontier since the eruption of the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza in early October.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Biden says US air strikes in Iraq aimed to deter Iran, militants from attacks

The US military's air strikes on Monday in Iraq aimed to deter Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting attacks on United ...
News
5 hours ago

Israel presses ahead in battle against Hamas in southern Gaza

Israeli tanks were trying to push further west in their battle against Hamas in and around Khan Younis on Monday, as they met resistance amid intense ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes at Lebanese border in latest escalation

Hezbollah and Israel traded rocket and missile fire in areas near the Lebanese-Israeli border on Saturday, officials on both sides said, in the ...
News
1 month ago

Israel sharpens warning to Lebanon as cross-border hostilities spike

Israel said it was poised to impose quiet on the Lebanese front as hostilities spiked on Sunday, with Hezbollah wounding civilians in a cross-border ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  5. Plettenberg Bay police seize drugs worth R50k, woman arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...