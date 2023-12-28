World

China says Taiwan is 'hyping up' military threat for electoral gain

28 December 2023 - 12:00 By Laurie Chen
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Taiwan's defence ministry said this week they were not seeing any signs of large-scale Chinese military activity before elections but were keeping a close watch on China.
Taiwan's defence ministry said this week they were not seeing any signs of large-scale Chinese military activity before elections but were keeping a close watch on China.
Image: Bloomberg/ File photo

China's defence ministry accused Taiwan's government on Thursday of deliberately “hyping up” a military threat from China for electoral gain ahead of elections on the island in a little more than two weeks' time.

Taiwan's January 13 presidential and parliamentary election will shape the Chinese-claimed island's relations with Beijing, which has over the past four years ramped up military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims.

As the election approaches Taiwan has been reporting Chinese fighter jets and warships around the island, as well as balloons crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait, though the military says they are most likely for weather monitoring purposes.

Speaking at a monthly news conference in Beijing, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said Taiwan's government was to blame for the tensions.

“The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are deliberately hyping up the so-called 'military threat from the mainland' and exaggerating tensions,” said Wu, referring to Taiwan's ruling party which Beijing detests as separatists.

“This is entirely to seek electoral gain,” he added.

Taiwan's defence ministry said this week they were not seeing any signs of large-scale Chinese military activity before elections but were keeping a close watch on China.

Wu said China's People's Liberation Army was well aware of what Taiwan's military movements were.

“We will, as always, take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Reuters

READ MORE:

China shows the US how to woo Africa

China sent 450 generators, the US sent Reuben Brigety. Enough said.
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

China bans export of rare earth processing tech over national security

China, the world's top processor of rare earths, on Thursday banned the export of technology to extract and separate the strategic metals, in a ...
News
6 days ago

INSIGHT | Why Indian Ocean could be China's achilles heel in a Taiwan war

Every day, nearly 60 fully loaded very large crude-oil carriers sail between the Persian Gulf and Chinese ports, carrying about half of the oil that ...
News
2 weeks ago

China too 'overwhelmed' to consider invasion, says Taiwan president

China's leadership is too "overwhelmed" with its internal problems to consider an invasion of Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said in an interview ...
News
3 weeks ago

Taiwan urges elderly, young to avoid China visits due to respiratory illnesses

Taiwan's health ministry on Thursday urged the elderly, very young and those with poor immunity to avoid travel to China due to the recent increase ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  5. Plettenberg Bay police seize drugs worth R50k, woman arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...