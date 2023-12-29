Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released on November 20 2023. File photo. Image: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS
Galaxy Maritime, the Isle of Man-registered owner of bulk carrier Galaxy Leader, hijacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on November 19, said on Friday it was encouraged by reports from the Philippines that the release of 17 of their seafarers held by the Houthis is imminent.
The bulker's crew was made up of 25 seafarers from Bulgaria, Mexico, Romania, Ukraine and the Philippines, and the company said it was committed to meeting the repatriation expenses of all of the captive seafarers.
Owners of bulker held by Houthis say 'encouraged' by reports of seafarers' imminent release
Image: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS
Galaxy Maritime, the Isle of Man-registered owner of bulk carrier Galaxy Leader, hijacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on November 19, said on Friday it was encouraged by reports from the Philippines that the release of 17 of their seafarers held by the Houthis is imminent.
The bulker's crew was made up of 25 seafarers from Bulgaria, Mexico, Romania, Ukraine and the Philippines, and the company said it was committed to meeting the repatriation expenses of all of the captive seafarers.
Reuters
READ MORE:
SA risks losing shipping windfall due to Sars red tape
Red Sea shipping workarounds add costs, delays for suppliers and retailers
Bulk carrier hits mine in Black Sea, two people injured, Ukraine says
Biden says US air strikes in Iraq aimed to deter Iran, militants from attacks
Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Red Sea container ship attack
Ships rerouted by Red Sea crisis face overwhelmed African ports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos