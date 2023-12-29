World

Owners of bulker held by Houthis say 'encouraged' by reports of seafarers' imminent release

29 December 2023 - 12:13 By Jonathan Saul
Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released on November 20 2023. File photo.
Image: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS

Galaxy Maritime, the Isle of Man-registered owner of bulk carrier Galaxy Leader, hijacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on November 19, said on Friday it was encouraged by reports from the Philippines that the release of 17 of their seafarers held by the Houthis is imminent.

The bulker's crew was made up of 25 seafarers from Bulgaria, Mexico, Romania, Ukraine and the Philippines, and the company said it was committed to meeting the repatriation expenses of all of the captive seafarers.

Reuters

