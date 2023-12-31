World

'American Idol' star Paula Abdul sues producer Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault

31 December 2023 - 06:43 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
"American Idol" star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British television executive Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assault.
"American Idol" star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British television executive Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assault.
Image: REUTERS/David Swanson

US singer, dancer and American Idol star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British television executive Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her when they worked together on two popular talent shows, according to court documents.

Abdul, who rose to fame as a chart-topping singer in the late 1980s, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her in an elevator during the early seasons of TV singing competition series American Idol.

Lythgoe, the producer of several hit television talent competitions, allegedly groped Abdul's breasts and genitals, among other unwanted physical contact in a hotel elevator after a day of auditions for American Idol. Abdul tried to push him away and ran as soon as the elevator doors opened, court documents said.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Abdul or Lythgoe for comment.

Lythgoe denied the allegations, according to TMZ.

"For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear — and entirely platonic — friends and colleagues," he told TMZ. "Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learnt of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."

Television producer Nigel Lythgoe denied the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him by Paula Abdul
Television producer Nigel Lythgoe denied the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him by Paula Abdul
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

According to court documents, Abdul immediately reported the assault by Lythgoe, an American Idol producer at the time, to her representatives but did not take action for fear of losing her job, the lawsuit said.

Moreover, Abdul's contracts prohibited her from speaking out, the lawsuit said.

Another alleged assault took place years later when Abdul worked as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, according to court documents. The star, 61, enjoyed renewed popularity in the early 2000s starring as a judge on talent TV series.

The lawsuit alleges Lythgoe, 74, assaulted her on the couch of his Los Angeles home after a work dinner. Abdul again firmly rejected him and "immediately left Lythgoe's home", court documents said.

In the lawsuit, Abdul levels other allegations at the entertainment industry mogul, including that Lythgoe once called to taunt her and said it had been "seven years and the statute of limitations had run" on the alleged assaults.

The lawsuit alleged that the star also witnessed Lythgoe assault one of her assistants on So You Think You Can Dance.

The lawsuit was submitted days before the December 31 filing deadline established under the California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act. The legislation allows individuals to bring certain sexual abuse lawsuits that would otherwise have fallen outside the statute of limitations.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kanye West apologises in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past anti-Semitic remarks, saying ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

OPINION | Jonathan Majors vs Hollywood's double standards

With the actor found guilty and axed from his Marvel deal, it seems Hollywood has double standards when it comes to which actors face being fired
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused in gang-rape of teenager in New York

Hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused in federal court on Wednesday of taking part in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in his Manhattan ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine faces sexual abuse allegation

Music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine was sued on Wednesday by an woman who claims she was sexually abused.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Cuba Gooding Jr faces new sexual assault lawsuits

Cuba Gooding Jr was sued on Wednesday by two women whose sexual assault cases against the Oscar-winning actor underlay a criminal prosecution that ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual abuse in New York lawsuit

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in New York City that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Cops shed more light on Mbongeni Ngema's fatal car crash South Africa
  5. Man denied bail after being arrested twice for impersonating doctor South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...