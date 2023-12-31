According to court documents, Abdul immediately reported the assault by Lythgoe, an American Idol producer at the time, to her representatives but did not take action for fear of losing her job, the lawsuit said.
Moreover, Abdul's contracts prohibited her from speaking out, the lawsuit said.
Another alleged assault took place years later when Abdul worked as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, according to court documents. The star, 61, enjoyed renewed popularity in the early 2000s starring as a judge on talent TV series.
The lawsuit alleges Lythgoe, 74, assaulted her on the couch of his Los Angeles home after a work dinner. Abdul again firmly rejected him and "immediately left Lythgoe's home", court documents said.
In the lawsuit, Abdul levels other allegations at the entertainment industry mogul, including that Lythgoe once called to taunt her and said it had been "seven years and the statute of limitations had run" on the alleged assaults.
The lawsuit alleged that the star also witnessed Lythgoe assault one of her assistants on So You Think You Can Dance.
The lawsuit was submitted days before the December 31 filing deadline established under the California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act. The legislation allows individuals to bring certain sexual abuse lawsuits that would otherwise have fallen outside the statute of limitations.
Reuters
'American Idol' star Paula Abdul sues producer Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault
Image: REUTERS/David Swanson
US singer, dancer and American Idol star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British television executive Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her when they worked together on two popular talent shows, according to court documents.
Abdul, who rose to fame as a chart-topping singer in the late 1980s, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her in an elevator during the early seasons of TV singing competition series American Idol.
Lythgoe, the producer of several hit television talent competitions, allegedly groped Abdul's breasts and genitals, among other unwanted physical contact in a hotel elevator after a day of auditions for American Idol. Abdul tried to push him away and ran as soon as the elevator doors opened, court documents said.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach Abdul or Lythgoe for comment.
Lythgoe denied the allegations, according to TMZ.
"For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear — and entirely platonic — friends and colleagues," he told TMZ. "Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learnt of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
According to court documents, Abdul immediately reported the assault by Lythgoe, an American Idol producer at the time, to her representatives but did not take action for fear of losing her job, the lawsuit said.
Moreover, Abdul's contracts prohibited her from speaking out, the lawsuit said.
Another alleged assault took place years later when Abdul worked as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, according to court documents. The star, 61, enjoyed renewed popularity in the early 2000s starring as a judge on talent TV series.
The lawsuit alleges Lythgoe, 74, assaulted her on the couch of his Los Angeles home after a work dinner. Abdul again firmly rejected him and "immediately left Lythgoe's home", court documents said.
In the lawsuit, Abdul levels other allegations at the entertainment industry mogul, including that Lythgoe once called to taunt her and said it had been "seven years and the statute of limitations had run" on the alleged assaults.
The lawsuit alleged that the star also witnessed Lythgoe assault one of her assistants on So You Think You Can Dance.
The lawsuit was submitted days before the December 31 filing deadline established under the California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act. The legislation allows individuals to bring certain sexual abuse lawsuits that would otherwise have fallen outside the statute of limitations.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Kanye West apologises in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks
OPINION | Jonathan Majors vs Hollywood's double standards
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused in gang-rape of teenager in New York
Music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine faces sexual abuse allegation
Cuba Gooding Jr faces new sexual assault lawsuits
Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual abuse in New York lawsuit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos