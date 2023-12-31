The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.
US says it shot down two missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas
Earler, the US shot down two missiles headed toward a container ship in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
A Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship reported that it was struck by a missile and the USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the ship, CENTCOM said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
While responding, the US Navy destroyer Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, it added.
The vessel is reportedly seaworthy and there were no reported injuries.
The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza.
This is the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19, CENTCOM said.
Ship incident on Red Sea near Yemen's Hodeidah port: report
US says it shot down 2 missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation on Saturday received a report of an incident in the Red Sea about 55 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.
The master of the unidentified ship reported "a loud bang accompanied by a flash on the port bow of the vessel" and several explosions in the vicinity of the area, the UKMTO said in an advisory note.
No damage was reported and all crew were reported to be safe. The vessel has now cleared the area at full speed to the next port of call, the note said.
Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who control much of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza.
Several shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea in response to the attacks, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.
