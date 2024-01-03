World

No damage reported after latest Houthi attack in Red Sea, says US

03 January 2024 - 11:50 By Surbhi Misra
Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have led to the diversion of global shipping past the Cape of Good Hope. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Southern Red Sea, though no damage was reported, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late on Tuesday.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen including the capital, have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea they say have Israeli links or are sailing to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Multiple commercial ships in the area reported the impact of the missiles in surrounding waters, CENTCOM added.

Britain's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Authority earlier reported up to three explosions one to five nautical miles from a merchant vessel in the Bab al-Mandab strait, 33 nautical miles east of Eritrea's Assab, with no reports of damage.

Several shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea waterway in response to the attacks, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

Reuters

