World

Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew groped her, documents show

04 January 2024 - 12:15 By Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Prince Andrew could not immediately be reached for comment. File photo.
Prince Andrew could not immediately be reached for comment. File photo.
Image: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A woman who has said she was victimised by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said Britain's Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein's Manhattan town house in 2001, according to court documents from a civil lawsuit unsealed on Wednesday.

The incident, which has been previously reported by other media outlets and Andrew has denied, was among the details described in an initial trove of previously redacted documents that otherwise revealed few new details about the extent of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking activities.

More documents are expected to be unsealed or unredacted in the coming days.

Prince Andrew could not immediately be reached for say.

Epstein socialised with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities before pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. He took his own life in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Dozens of women have accused Epstein of forcing them to provide sexual services to him and his guests at his private Caribbean island and homes he owned in New York, Florida and New Mexico.

The names of more than 150 people mentioned in a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, were kept under seal for years until a federal judge ruled last month that there was no legal justification to keep them private.

In a deposition, Giuffre said she had sex with several politicians and financial leaders.

In her deposition, Giuffre also said she had sex with other prominent figures who have previously denied her allegations, including:

  • hedge-fund owner Glenn Dubin;
  • billionaire US businessman Tom Pritzker; and
  • the late New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.

She said she also had sex with other political leaders whose names she could not remember.

Dubin could not immediately reached for say. Pritzker did not immediately respond to a request for say.

Sigrid McCawley, Giuffre's lawyer, said some questions about who enabled Epstein have still not been answered.

“The unsealing of these documents gets us closer to that goal,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Names of Jeffrey Epstein's associates set to be released

A US court is expected on Wednesday to start revealing the names of dozens of people with ties to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, a move that ...
News
8 hours ago

In a separate deposition, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg said Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast to pose for a photo with Epstein, Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend.

Sjoberg said the photo also included a puppet that said “Prince Andrew” on it. This allegation was previously reported by the Mirror in 2020.

Andrew has been stripped of most of his royal titles due to his association with Epstein. He settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022 for an undisclosed sum, and has denied wrongdoing.

The list stems from a long-settled defamation lawsuit that Giuffre filed against Maxwell, the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls for Epstein. She is appealing her conviction.

Giuffre accused Maxwell of recruiting her when she was underage for Epstein to abuse.

US district judge Loretta Preska, who is overseeing the case, ruled that some names would remain confidential, including those of people who were underage when Epstein abused them.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Jeffrey Epstein got $300m tax breaks, paid US Virgin Islands police, JPMorgan says

JPMorgan Chase said the US Virgin Islands gave Jeffrey Epstein more than $300 million in tax incentives and waived sex offender monitoring ...
News
6 months ago

US urges appeals court to uphold Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction

The US government has urged an appeals court to uphold Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the disgraced late ...
News
6 months ago

Duke of baulk: why Andrew had no choice but to settle his sex assault case

A conciliatory prince now praises Virginia Giuffre’s ‘bravery’ and will make ‘substantial donation’
World
1 year ago

Andrew, accuser settle lawsuit but ‘no way back’ for embattled British prince

Prince Andrew's decision to settle a claim that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl decades ago may bring an end to his legal difficulties, but the ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Prince Andrew courts disaster as legal fees put strain on his finances

Legal experts estimate his US court battle costs could stretch into the millions
World
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa
  3. US 'not seeing acts of genocide' in Gaza, State Dept says World
  4. WATCH | ‘Mbongeni Ngema was to create a production on my life before he died’: ... South Africa
  5. Blaze at Shelly Hotel & Spa finally contained after eight hours South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...