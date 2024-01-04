World

South Korea opposition leader leaves ICU after knife attack

04 January 2024 - 08:36 By Jack Kim
Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's Democratic Party. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was out of intensive care and was recovering from surgery to repair a major vein that was sliced in a knife attack two days ago, a surgeon who operated on him said on Thursday.

Lee requires continued observation as the injury to the jugular vein he suffered required difficult procedures to repair and post-surgery complications could not be ruled out, Prof Min Seung-kee told a news briefing.

"[Lee] is fortunately recovering well,” said Min from Seoul National University Hospital's vascular surgery unit.

Lee was attacked in Busan by a man in his 60s who was disguised as a supporter and approached him at an outdoor public event, stabbing him in the neck with a camping knife. The assailant was quickly subdued and taken into police custody.

The attack shocked the country and was condemned by his party and his rivals alike. It renewed questions about the safety of high-profile politicians considering the country's history of political violence despite strict gun controls.

The tough talking former progressive lawyer leads the liberal opposition party that seeks to retain parliamentary majority it holds against President Yoon Suk Yeol's conservatives at an election in April.

The suspect, who reportedly had a history of extreme political views, remains in police custody and faces a court hearing on a warrant for his formal detention as part of a criminal investigation on an attempted murder charge.

Reuters

