Heavy fire from Lebanon targets northern Israel — Israeli military

06 January 2024 - 09:28 By Ari Rabinovitch
Israeli reserve combat soldiers of the Alexandroni brigade during a training exercise simulating operational scenarios on the Lebanese front alongside tanks of the armoured corps on January 4, 2024 in Golan Heights, Unspecified.
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Heavy fire from Lebanon targeted northern Israel on Saturday, the Israeli military said, adding it had responded by striking a “terrorist cell” that took part in the launches.

Shortly after rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel, the military said that “approximately 40 launches from Lebanon towards the area of Meron in northern Israel were identified”.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

“A short while after, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) struck a terrorist cell that took part in the launches,” it said.

